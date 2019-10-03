Grassi Investment Management Decreased General Electric (GE) Stake by $595,000; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Trimmed Stake by $473,434

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 3,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 381,659 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.30 million, down from 385,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $128.41. About 5.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 446,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, down from 505,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 36.81 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 19/04/2018 – Commentary: General Electric is the only earnings report that matters right now, via @TradingNation; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons General Electric Stock Looks Worth Buying Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Electric Makes Tender Offers for $5B Debt Securities – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “As Larry Culp tries to turn around GE, this is the next phase to watch – MarketWatch” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Just Signaled the Worst May Be Over for Its Power Segment – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 12,249 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 169,900 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 12.56 million shares. Highland Capital Limited reported 467,537 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 1.24M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 127,503 shares. Parametric Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 32.82M shares. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 267,309 shares stake. Barnett & invested in 4,000 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 53,429 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eos Mgmt LP stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 23,325 shares to 57,975 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Dev (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Qudian, HYG And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For October 2 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney to sell former Fox videogame unit – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock May Have a Secret Weapon in the Streaming Wars – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28,647 shares to 46,115 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 32,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).