Grassi Investment Management Decreased Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding by $466,400 as Stock Rose; Blb&B Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Csx (CSX) by $310,541

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 301,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54 million, down from 312,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 11.65 million shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 4,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,981 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, up from 73,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 7.45 million shares traded or 36.80% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,633 shares to 21,643 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 51,849 shares to 123,265 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.