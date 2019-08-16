Grassi Investment Management Decreased American Tower (AMT) Stake by $1.38 Million as Market Value Rose; Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $327,184

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 4.81 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 55,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $222.74. About 969,381 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,245 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.1% or 783,159 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,157 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.99% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 924,407 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi reported 400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 121,368 are owned by Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Carderock Cap has 21,237 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Us Bankshares De invested in 954,955 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.08% or 278,442 shares in its portfolio. Muzinich Inc stated it has 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Grassi Mngmt invested 1.41% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 6.57 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. 3,127 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 272,350 shares to 298,150 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Tr (NYSE:DLR).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).