Grassi Investment Management Cut Stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) as Shares Rose; As Eastman Kodak Co (Put) (KODK) Share Value Declined, Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Lowered by $367,800 Its Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Eastman Kodak Co (Put) (KODK) by 83.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 183,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% . The institutional investor held 35,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 219,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Eastman Kodak Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.0531 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7769. About 101,316 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has declined 26.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KODK News: 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Kodak 1Q Rev $357M; 08/03/2018 Kodak’s Crypto Coin Might Not Be a Security… Or It Might Be; 19/03/2018 – Kodak Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 4Q Rev $414M; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 2017 Rev $1.5B; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Kodak 1Q Loss $25M; 27/03/2018 – $KODK breaks below $5. Crypto gambit stalling. Try coolers next?; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak Office) – Finger Lakes Region

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 135,849 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, down from 138,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 5.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation (NYSE:STZ) by 3,225 shares to 52,945 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 23,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.19 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 15.02M shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj owns 6,044 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Communication has 41,624 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Lc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings holds 0.12% or 109,650 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corporation reported 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc invested 1.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Chester Advsrs reported 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas Yale Corp owns 130,008 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Company reported 116,208 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,265 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesley Taft And Ltd reported 2.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Towercrest Cap Mgmt reported 24,351 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KODK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 11.93% less from 24.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America De owns 12,488 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 475,725 shares. Blackrock accumulated 446,590 shares. 46,102 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. 227,693 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 81,550 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Us Natl Bank De has 4 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 71,189 shares. 51,516 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Co. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 3,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). First Eagle Invest Management Lc invested in 1.36 million shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,601 activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (ECH) by 10,500 shares to 74,400 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 16,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryolife Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRY).

More notable recent Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Eastman Kodak Company a Buy? – Motley Fool” on October 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kodak +10% after asset sale – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of KODK earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Kodak (KODK) Adopts Tax Asset Protection Plan – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.