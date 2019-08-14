Grassi Investment Management Boosted Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $564,200 as Valuation Rose; Gendell Jeffrey L Position in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 125,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 114,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 581,724 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 57,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 801,739 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 859,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $833.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 274,513 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 170,444 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambac: Asymmetric Upside For A Misunderstood Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on November 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ambac Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endeavour stated it has 289,046 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Westwood Holding Grp Inc has 17,400 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc owns 17,544 shares. Daiwa Gp reported 2.77 million shares. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 124,817 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 3.59M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,890 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Strs Ohio reported 215,988 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 38,600 shares stake. Janney Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,319 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us has 1.75M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Channing Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 64,900 shares. Grs Limited Liability Com holds 98,000 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares to 10,590 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,550 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).