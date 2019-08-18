Grassi Investment Management Boosted By $842,140 Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Cut Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake

Grassi Investment Management increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 5,330 shares as Salesforce.Com (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 56,240 shares with $8.91 million value, up from 50,910 last quarter. Salesforce.Com now has $125.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 37.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 24,823 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 40,973 shares with $5.03M value, down from 65,796 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $56.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.85M shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,623 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Com owns 5.32 million shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Park Avenue Secs Llc invested in 0.03% or 3,390 shares. Btim holds 1,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Lc reported 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 17,876 shares. Ftb owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 884 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 74,270 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 9,725 shares. Bluestein R H And Company holds 1.91% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 221,133 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Northern Trust holds 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10.68M shares. Advisor Prtn invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Riverpark accumulated 27,662 shares or 1.9% of the stock.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 27.08% above currents $143.89 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. Societe Generale maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Monness maintained it with “Buy” rating and $172 target in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Robert W. Baird maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. Raymond James maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $184 target.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru has invested 0.52% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 299,540 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,650 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sky Inv Gru Ltd accumulated 1.62% or 35,889 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 80,349 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 7,780 shares or 0% of the stock. 45,966 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. First invested in 23,069 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc holds 4,364 shares. Richard C Young And invested in 122,922 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,484 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0.12% or 6.40 million shares. Plancorp Ltd Com reported 2,106 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC closes on first Opportunity Zone deal in Birmingham – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank Options Pop as Financial Shares Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC named Employer of the Year by disability advocate – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 562 shares to 13,998 valued at $24.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc. stake by 2,534 shares and now owns 78,817 shares. Ishare Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) was raised too.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.