Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted Its Stake by $565,944 as Stock Value Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $2.15 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $254.96. About 635,318 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) by 77.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 47,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 107,721 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 60,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.73 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16,787 shares to 8,250 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Company by 35,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,389 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.