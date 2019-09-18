Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) EPS Estimated At $0.18; Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Shorts Raised By 14.01%

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) had an increase of 14.01% in short interest. MCBC’s SI was 320,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.01% from 281,200 shares previously. With 31,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s short sellers to cover MCBC’s short positions. The SI to Macatawa Bank Corporation’s float is 1.22%. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 41,514 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. GPK’s profit would be $52.91M giving it 19.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 5.18M shares traded or 47.51% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $364.83 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $5,128 activity. Shares for $5,128 were bought by Doyle Timothy J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold Macatawa Bank Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 10.06 million shares or 0.87% more from 9.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Company owns 107,579 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 6,643 shares. Spark Limited Liability Co reported 13,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 19,900 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 25,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 12,997 shares. Illinois-based Banc Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 40,045 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). State Street owns 549,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 5,822 shares.

More notable recent Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MCBC Holdings (MCFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MarineMax Is Falling Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 16.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has $1700 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15’s average target is 5.19% above currents $14.26 stock price. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1300 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,341 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 524,693 were accumulated by First Tru Lp. National Investment Serv Inc Wi has invested 2.76% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 45,106 were accumulated by Automobile Association. 148,972 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Jane Street Group Limited Company holds 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 23,542 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.06% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 228,398 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 491,145 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 33,206 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp reported 128,697 shares. 52,660 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 553,300 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 56,600 shares. 266,509 are held by Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company.