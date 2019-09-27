Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) EPS Estimated At $0.18; Kdi Capital Partners Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. GPK’s profit would be $53.48 million giving it 19.71 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 5.95 million shares traded or 54.80% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 772.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 3,709 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 4,189 shares with $7.93 million value, up from 480 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $860.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.58% above currents $1739.84 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 23 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Major Products Amazon Might Announce Tomorrow – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 6,855 shares to 74,439 valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 12,031 shares and now owns 23,411 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 2,659 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Howland Mngmt Lc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,041 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 279 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Culbertson A N & stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,583 shares. Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability reported 205,348 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,473 shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevenbergen Ltd Co has invested 6.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs accumulated 401,558 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 2,607 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 37,439 shares. Stanley reported 57,679 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 528,466 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 35,626 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Millennium Mngmt reported 232,819 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.05% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 12,000 shares. Kistler invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 1.59 million shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust stated it has 0.03% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). American Intl Group Inc Inc holds 4,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 8,402 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 0.56% or 30.25 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Graphic Packaging Holding lifts EBITDA view – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.