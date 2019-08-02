Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Comparison side by side

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) are two firms in the Packaging & Containers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging Holding Company 13 0.71 N/A 0.83 17.84 Sonoco Products Company 61 1.10 N/A 3.05 19.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Sonoco Products Company. Sonoco Products Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Graphic Packaging Holding Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is presently more affordable than Sonoco Products Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 16.2% 3.6% Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current beta is 1.36 and it happens to be 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sonoco Products Company is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Sonoco Products Company which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonoco Products Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Sonoco Products Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 Sonoco Products Company 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 2.53% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company with average price target of $15. On the other hand, Sonoco Products Company’s potential downside is -0.92% and its average price target is $59. Based on the data given earlier, Graphic Packaging Holding Company is looking more favorable than Sonoco Products Company, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Sonoco Products Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77%. About 0.8% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Sonoco Products Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graphic Packaging Holding Company -2.17% 5.61% 8.47% 23.52% 3.27% 39.66% Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99%

For the past year Graphic Packaging Holding Company was more bullish than Sonoco Products Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Sonoco Products Company beats Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.