Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is a company in the Packaging & Containers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.95% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Graphic Packaging Holding Company has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Graphic Packaging Holding Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 15.00% 3.50% Industry Average 10.02% 19.61% 6.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Graphic Packaging Holding Company and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging Holding Company N/A 13 17.32 Industry Average 262.61M 2.62B 19.79

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Graphic Packaging Holding Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.23 1.67 2.46

With average price target of $13, Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a potential downside of -7.34%. The potential upside of the rivals is 13.69%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Graphic Packaging Holding Company make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Graphic Packaging Holding Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graphic Packaging Holding Company -0.81% 2.36% 6.33% 15.36% -5.42% 26.32% Industry Average 2.17% 5.93% 15.83% 19.95% 34.95% 23.86%

For the past year Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Graphic Packaging Holding Company are 1.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s peers have 2.06 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Volatility & Risk

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. Competitively, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s peers are 17.30% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s peers beat Graphic Packaging Holding Company on 6 of the 6 factors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.