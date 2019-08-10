Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) and Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Comparison side by side

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) and Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) compete with each other in the Packaging & Containers sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging Holding Company 13 0.65 N/A 0.83 17.84 Amcor plc 11 1.81 N/A 0.58 18.21

Table 1 demonstrates Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Amcor plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Amcor plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Graphic Packaging Holding Company. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 16.2% 3.6% Amcor plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Amcor plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 Amcor plc 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 11.52%. Meanwhile, Amcor plc’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 24.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amcor plc looks more robust than Graphic Packaging Holding Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.8% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graphic Packaging Holding Company -2.17% 5.61% 8.47% 23.52% 3.27% 39.66% Amcor plc -1.76% -7.26% 0% 0% 0% -5.19%

For the past year Graphic Packaging Holding Company has 39.66% stronger performance while Amcor plc has -5.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Graphic Packaging Holding Company beats Amcor plc on 8 of the 12 factors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.