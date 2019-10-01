Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Analysts See $0.18 EPS; Noodles & Company (NDLS) Shorts Raised By 11.11%

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had an increase of 11.11% in short interest. NDLS’s SI was 4.95M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.11% from 4.46 million shares previously. With 456,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s short sellers to cover NDLS’s short positions. The SI to Noodles & Company’s float is 14.63%. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 296,167 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. GPK’s profit would be $52.91 million giving it 20.49 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 3.51M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graphic Packaging Holding lifts EBITDA view – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta manufacturer picks Michigan mill for $600M investment, likely to close 2 others – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 86 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 12,000 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt invested in 1.09 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 59,656 shares. 121,916 are owned by Citigroup. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Blackrock Inc has 14.59 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 111,084 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 242,868 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.1% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Stephens Inc Ar reported 15,849 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 1.2% or 169,487 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has $1700 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15’s average target is 1.69% above currents $14.75 stock price. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1300 target.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noodles turns to cauliflower – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles chairman steps down – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “There’s Still Time To Sell Noodles – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noodles names new chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Company To Launch New Financial Wellness Resources – Including InstaPay – For Team Members – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,026 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 575,241 shares. 353,922 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Swiss State Bank holds 49,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 761,373 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 220,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.3% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 43,961 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 96,510 shares. Cooper Creek Mgmt Limited Company has 0.69% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 229,339 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 246,392 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Capstone Fincl Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 9,286 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).