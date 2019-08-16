Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Market Valuation Rose While Amg National Trust Bank Upped Its Holding; Visteon Corp. (VC) Stake Boosted by Third Avenue Management Llc

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 86,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 842,602 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, up from 755,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 1.80 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.87% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 178,465 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21,054 shares to 33,021 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total (NYSE:TOT) by 12,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,254 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has 9,968 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 267,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia owns 41,600 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 111,864 shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 13,240 shares. Lazard Asset reported 679,105 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel owns 186,699 shares. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). St Johns Limited Liability holds 145 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 2,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shapiro Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Stacey Panayiotou as Executive Vice President, Human Resources – PRNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Graphic Packaging Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Paul McCann as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James bought $107,840 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 21,859 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 39,280 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). D E Shaw And Com accumulated 0% or 10,416 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 59,298 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 43,042 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested in 862,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc stated it has 197,892 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,522 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 49,927 shares. Fmr Lc has 46 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,647 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 20,281 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 4,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23,779 shares to 110,343 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 133,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,076 shares, and cut its stake in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF).

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STAR Market tech board offers hope to Chinese venture capitalists – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Private Market Sets New Transaction Record in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Pehub.com published: “iGambit to merge with VC-backed Clinigence – PE Hub” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “US-China Tech Cold War Leads To Funding Void For Startups And VC Fund Reshuffling – Forbes” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visteon (VC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.