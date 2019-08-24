Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stake Lifted by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; Land & Buildings Investment Management Trimmed Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 210.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 31,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 46,175 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 14,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 3.29M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 372,905 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,467 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 7,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,269 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Trust Lp owns 798,178 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Comm invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Hap Trading accumulated 28,297 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 33,079 shares. Three Peaks Cap Limited Co holds 356,204 shares. Automobile Association owns 47,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 533 are held by Alpha Windward Llc. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company invested in 701,207 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 1.07M shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 177 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 6.15 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 2.04 million shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested in 520,978 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.