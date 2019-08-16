Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stake Has Upped by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Shareholder Laffer Investments Boosted At&T (T) Stake

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 115.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 70,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 130,692 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 60,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 4.57 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 1,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, up from 62,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 24.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.06% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 7.82 million shares. Maverick Capital reported 1.36% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 46,175 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Luminus Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.09% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Landscape Cap Limited Liability reported 24,159 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 17,423 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 369,241 shares stake. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,701 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com holds 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 275,149 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 45,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 237,252 shares. Zacks Investment invested in 50,714 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 195,893 shares stake.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 25,713 shares to 14,252 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,657 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 198 shares to 49,178 shares, valued at $3.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Taiwan Capped Etf by 775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,046 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8.94M shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 36,895 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 22.70 million shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 425,874 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 25,496 shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 106,925 shares. Moreover, Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schaller Inv Gru invested in 7,213 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 2.03% or 361,707 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3.40M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Com owns 187,639 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd has 89,757 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

