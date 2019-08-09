Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Shares Rose While Boston Partners Upped by $45.79 Million Its Holding; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Increased Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) as Stock Value Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 2.98 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division

Boston Partners increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 3.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 30.35 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383.36M, up from 26.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 6.64 million shares traded or 89.71% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 4,400 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 290,556 shares. Grp Inc accumulated 48,946 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 5,354 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 131,082 shares. Johnson Gp Incorporated reported 400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 506,118 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invs has invested 0.13% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Calamos Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 114,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,656 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 19,803 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Lc. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 734,449 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,005 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 87,839 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp accumulated 254,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 701,207 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 1.77 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 41,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 336,614 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 13,844 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 200,623 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers has 242,144 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 33,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 100,950 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).