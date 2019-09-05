Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Raised Stake by $7.25 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 899,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 108,368 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 1.70M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 603,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 16.01M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.27 million, up from 15.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 335,673 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 755,248 shares to 879,987 shares, valued at $100.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 149,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.