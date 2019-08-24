Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Holding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 11.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 3.94 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.70 million, down from 15.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 3.29 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 34.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.90M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93M shares to 9.70M shares, valued at $205.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.86M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 759,986 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $356.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).