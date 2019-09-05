Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Share Value Rose While Jhl Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.70 Million; Braun Stacey Associates Has Upped Its Position in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico (ULTA) as Stock Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico (ULTA) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 35,088 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $235.69. About 1.77M shares traded or 62.43% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 985,851 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $52.90 million for 19.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.