Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Position Raised by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Share Price Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 210.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 31,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 46,175 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 14,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 2.91 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 263,295 shares to 178,313 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 15,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.45 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 565,600 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.05% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Howe Rusling holds 0% or 95 shares. Canyon Capital Advsrs holds 3.94M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,915 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 150,220 shares in its portfolio. Sasco Cap Inc Ct has invested 2.87% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Advisory Service Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.98 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 474,894 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl holds 8,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 3.61M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 200,623 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

