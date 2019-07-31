Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Has Lifted by Martin Investment Management Llc

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 1.08M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 234.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 249,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,204 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 106,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 901,271 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Aug. 1; Conference Call Rescheduled to 9:30 am EDT – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 265,637 were reported by Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability. Moreover, Leisure Cap has 0.42% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8,337 shares. 11,631 were accumulated by Bellecapital Int. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 4,839 shares. Causeway Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.86% stake. Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 9,142 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap accumulated 0.37% or 17,487 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.33% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Pension Ser holds 0.19% or 822,400 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset owns 4,180 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Fortress Invest Gru Limited Co has invested 1.32% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 650 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Graphic Packaging Holding Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,344 shares to 22,734 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,773 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).