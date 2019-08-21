Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holder Jhl Capital Group Has Decreased Its Position by $8.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Caxton Cut Its Cm Fin (CMFN) Stake by $1.20 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.54M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.02M market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 5,044 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 13/04/2018 – @gcbioinv TMB and PD-L1 largely unrelated in NSCLC (per CM-026 NEJM paper); 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – TF1 TFFP.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 30/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Fox deal reportedly includes weekly TV studio show, CM Punk trial update; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – SONATRACH: ITS GAS OUTPUT ROSE 5% IN 2017 TO 135B CM LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Might Easily Break CM Punk’s Title Reign Record If Newly Rumored Schedule Is Accurate; 28/03/2018 – FNAC DARTY SA FNAC.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.27 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.