Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holder Carlson Capital LP Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Its Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) Holding by $7.82 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 58.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 827,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 593,323 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.95M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 41,943 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 18.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Huai Chen, Steve Sun to Resign From Board; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Equity Investment in The Madison Project, London; 20/03/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes a Research Note on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN); 26/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Cooperation with Tencent Computer; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Contract Sales Up About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Rev $174.1M; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarterly Dividend for 2018; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – BOARD WELCOMES APPOINTMENTS OF SAMUEL SHEN AND HAO GAO AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 48,811 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $64.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 132,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).