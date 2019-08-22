Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Holds Position in Knoll (KNL); Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 43,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15B, up from 43,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.56. About 1.71 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 19/03/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Attorney Reported Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victim To FBI; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Urges Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: MORE WORK REMAINS TO BE DONE; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 03/05/2018 – Attorney Says Elaine Wynn Will Dismiss Her Suit Against Wynn Resorts; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ New CEO Scales Back His Predecessors’ Projects; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Massport, Trump; 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 14, CO WAS INFORMED A STIPULATION AND ORDER WAS SUBMITTED TO DISMISS CERTAIN CLAIMS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN IN PENDING LAWSUIT; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – RESULTS REFLECT COMPANY’S ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD (“ASC 606”), EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn Resorts to tighten loan safeguards on Macau casino bo

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 295.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 152,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 204,104 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 51,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 114,748 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q EPS 31c; 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,000 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim &. Limited Ca holds 4,986 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 9,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 43,113 shares. California-based Capital International Sarl has invested 0.28% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Trexquant LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 12,200 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership owns 223,415 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 359,717 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Tarbox Family Office owns 67 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,340 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings. 27,870 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Massachusetts Opening Is Good News for Wynn Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bank, oil, chip and videogame stocks, Apple, Tyson Foods – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Shape Wynn Resorts’ (WYNN) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 21,223 shares to 225,080 shares, valued at $30.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,987 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) by 6,300 shares to 27,720 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 166,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,365 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.26 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 300,171 shares. Hussman Strategic holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. 19,958 are held by Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 127,695 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 715 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). 27,758 are held by Principal Grp. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Adage Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 840,508 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 21,847 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 296,908 shares.