Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut Its Stake in Allstate (ALL) by $9.40 Million; Wealthtrust Fairport Cut Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $388,206

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 72,602 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 172,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 4,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 114,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 119,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 3.57 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 413 shares. Moreover, Wilsey Asset Management has 5.8% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 24,382 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Community Retail Bank Of Raymore holds 0.25% or 7,416 shares in its portfolio. Rdl has 3,257 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Manhattan invested in 28,494 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Fin Security Inc has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,742 shares. 49,220 are owned by Dupont. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bollard Grp Inc invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 2.14 million shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,000 shares to 192,390 shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 80,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur holds 21,415 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 39,705 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt holds 447 shares. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 91,108 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Incorporated owns 16,391 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Capital Commercial Bank Incorporated Tx owns 4,858 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,746 shares. Thompson Inv Inc holds 0.27% or 17,848 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.42% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Montana-based Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Coldstream Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Grisanti holds 990 shares. Covington Mngmt invested in 217,995 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.20 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

