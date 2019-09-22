Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Holding in Mckesson (MCK) Has Cut by $2.55 Million as Market Value Rose; Verity & Verity Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 26,343 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 45,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 2.93 million shares traded or 93.92% up from the average. McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 19,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 77,383 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, down from 96,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.92 million shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Says Contract With Company Linked To Trump’s Lawyer Has Ended — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Novartis says board did not know about Cohen contract; 02/05/2018 – Oxford BioMedica: Novartis’s Kymriah Gets Further FDA Approval; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS LIBERTY MET ALL PRIMARY & SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

Analysts await McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.12M for 10.28 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKeSon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny invested in 0.43% or 7,000 shares. First Advsr LP has 0% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,520 shares. Dean Assocs Limited Com has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Numerixs Invest Tech owns 10,750 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.09% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 15.10M shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.43% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 335,740 shares. Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 160,924 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Group Inc has 0.02% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Sei Invests owns 78,966 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 17,362 shares. Boston Limited Liability reported 1,558 shares stake.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 76,200 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 82,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

More notable recent McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson: Next Stop $150 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Shares To Attempt Another Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Novartis signs $840M pact with IFM Due amid fallout from AveXis deal – Boston Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Small-Cap Biotechs With Huge Upside – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis (NVS) Phase III ASCLEPIOS trials demonstrate robust efficacy of ofatumumab in patients with relapsing MS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.