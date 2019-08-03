Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Holding By $814,000; United States Cellular (USM) Has 0.91 Sentiment

United States Cellular Corp (USM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 60 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 66 sold and reduced their stock positions in United States Cellular Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 14.20 million shares, up from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United States Cellular Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 51 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) stake by 6.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 81,400 shares as Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS)’s stock rose 17.98%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 1.18 million shares with $12.54 million value, down from 1.27 million last quarter. Companhia De Saneamento Basi now has $9.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 1.85 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo â€“ SABESP (SBS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WestRock Co (WRK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 36,100 shares to 177,200 valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) stake by 98,800 shares and now owns 123,207 shares. Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) was raised too.

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $173.86 million for 14.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TDS and US Cellular to release second quarter operating results on Aug. 1, 2019 and host conference call on Aug. 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Share Price Has Gained 20% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 17.10% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 1.01M shares traded or 335.62% up from the average. United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has risen 38.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q Rev $942M; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 16/05/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $300 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q EPS 52C; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA

Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al holds 0.71% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation for 2.03 million shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 969,300 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 8,460 shares. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 829,713 shares.