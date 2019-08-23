Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Increased Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Position By $7.20 Million; Takung Art CO LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shorts Down By 78.33%

Takung Art CO LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) had a decrease of 78.33% in short interest. TKAT’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 78.33% from 6,000 shares previously. With 5,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Takung Art CO LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)’s short sellers to cover TKAT’s short positions. The SI to Takung Art CO LTD.’s float is 0.06%. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.0056 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4792. About 1,000 shares traded. Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) has declined 70.60% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.60% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 395.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 360,200 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 451,284 shares with $9.23 million value, up from 91,084 last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc now has $1.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 234,093 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.39 million. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture.

Another recent and important Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form 10-Q Takung Art Co., Ltd. For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 166,500 shares to 1.16 million valued at $44.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 12,300 shares and now owns 64,100 shares. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands has $26 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23’s average target is 44.29% above currents $15.94 stock price. Bloomin’ Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloomin’ Brands -4% after light comp – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Bloomin Brands Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And invested in 39,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 16,900 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Lp holds 69,621 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.14% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Spark Management Ltd Com holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 822,200 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc reported 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 44,056 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 26,778 shares. Moreover, Menta Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 16,787 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 159 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 91,708 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated.