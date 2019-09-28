Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased By $1.47 Million Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position; Strategic Global Advisors Raised By $957,879 Its Ebay (EBAY) Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 55.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 26,183 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 0.79%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 20,653 shares with $1.18 million value, down from 46,836 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 921,259 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 24.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 24,561 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 126,094 shares with $4.98M value, up from 101,533 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 13.92% above currents $38.37 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) stake by 46,180 shares to 45,380 valued at $422,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 14,370 shares and now owns 29,982 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.41 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 4,532 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Adirondack Commerce has 307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). South Dakota Council reported 164,439 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 311,116 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0.31% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio. Marco Lc reported 40,228 shares stake. Sol Capital Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 20,575 shares. Aimz Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% or 10,140 shares. 5.66M were reported by Kensico Capital Management Corporation. Moreover, Johnson Financial has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 42 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & reported 698,874 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Co reported 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. 6,000 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares with value of $232,736 were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 24.50% above currents $54.62 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi owns 847,584 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 54,572 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 5,099 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% or 6.42M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsrs owns 8,402 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 481 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 22,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Mngmt Of Virginia Lc accumulated 0.43% or 31,819 shares. Pinnacle Inc holds 0.29% or 66,735 shares in its portfolio. 2 are owned by Exane Derivatives.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 231,800 shares to 628,600 valued at $19.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) stake by 26,500 shares and now owns 128,425 shares. World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) was raised too.