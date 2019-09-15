Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lowered Triple (GTS) Position by $940,700; Stock Value Rose; Mirati Therapeutics (Call) (MRTX) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $5.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 60,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 784,273 shares traded or 351.23% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (MRTX) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60M, up from 148,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 617,393 shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 143.48% or $1.32 from last year’s $-0.92 per share. GTS’s profit will be $9.33M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.29% negative EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 159,200 shares to 349,100 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 249,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold GTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 232,183 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Vanguard reported 1.13 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 22,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 178,400 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc holds 602,733 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 70,812 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 500,588 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 144,925 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 1,976 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 226,906 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 20,923 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Blackrock owns 1.65 million shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 134,350 shares to 488,265 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 899,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 75,203 shares. Sio Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 135,300 shares or 3.36% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 200 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 74,015 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Strs Ohio holds 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 1,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 38,469 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,316 shares. 1.14M were reported by State Street Corp. Blackrock owns 2.54M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 33,490 shares. Rock Springs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc reported 224 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 267,983 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 99,167 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. Shares for $71.27M were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC.

