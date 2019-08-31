Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lowered Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $420,000; Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Position Held by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,243 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, up from 106,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 68,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44M, down from 69,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 715,554 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.39B for 19.28 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century holds 0.3% or 983,215 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.12% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 427 shares in its portfolio. Allstate has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 3,329 are held by Gamble Jones Counsel. Asset Mgmt stated it has 85,221 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.26% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.9% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.28% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 365,399 shares. Psagot Inv House accumulated 1,164 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 2,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chilton owns 35,022 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3,598 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 226,200 shares to 257,900 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS) by 113,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,496 shares to 111,928 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 69,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,077 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bowen Hanes & Inc has 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 269,583 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4,146 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Berkshire Money Mngmt accumulated 5,212 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 10,501 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 14,142 were reported by Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,123 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.55M shares. Brighton Jones invested in 73,208 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd Company has 6,968 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lynch And Assocs In has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 0.25% or 13,145 shares. Altfest L J Co Inc has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 74,474 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 173,355 shares or 7.64% of its portfolio.

