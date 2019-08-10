Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Its Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $12.34 Million as Shares Declined; Southeast Asset Advisors Maintains Stake in Fedex (FDX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 82.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 107,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 22,602 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 129,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 804,298 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 204,100 shares to 239,000 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 609,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,700 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs invested in 1,482 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp has 0.9% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Washington Trust State Bank accumulated 31,248 shares or 0.9% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Focused Investors Limited Com has 3.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 399,700 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,500 shares. Farmers Tru reported 19,920 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Country State Bank accumulated 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prns Company accumulated 7,710 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership owns 1,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 25,188 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc stated it has 964 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 34,262 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.