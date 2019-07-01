Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lifted Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stake by $4.25 Million; Share Price Rose; Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 114.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,674 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 5,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $697. About 10,226 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 27,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.17 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 10.53 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,284 shares to 74,430 shares, valued at $129.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,855 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Graham Holdings’ (GHC) Kaplan Professional Sues Dalton Education – StreetInsider.com” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About VEON Ltd. (VEON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Graham Holdings +0.7% as TV results offset education drop – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Facebook Gets a Senate Hearing, Oracle Q4 Trumps Estimates – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 22,145 shares to 99,023 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 120,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 3.99M shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,848 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trust Invest Advisors has 18,405 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Northstar Grp Incorporated holds 0.26% or 10,660 shares. Atwood Palmer has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Granite Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Raymond James & reported 1.95M shares. One Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Eagle Invest Mngmt Lc holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32.24M shares. 812 are owned by Contravisory Inv Mgmt. Andra Ap has 164,600 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 35.89 million shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 107,200 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 10.35M shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.