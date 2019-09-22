Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Raised Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position; Rk Capital Management Cut Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Holding By $880,550

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 17.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 15,900 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 104,987 shares with $8.38 million value, up from 89,087 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $16.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.09M shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) stake by 15.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 88,055 shares as Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR)’s stock rose 27.60%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 471,211 shares with $5.16 million value, down from 559,266 last quarter. Spartan Mtrs Inc now has $482.49 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 202,355 shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR C$0.05, EST. EPS C$0.06 (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Supporting Operation Spartan Shield, 28th Infantry Division remains mission focused; 04/04/2018 – Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Motors’ Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 05/03/2018 Spartan Motors To Display Premiere Pumper Innovations On Emergency Response Vehicles At Firehouse World; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 27,400 shares to 52,840 valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 99,997 shares and now owns 77,203 shares. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was reduced too.

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $9.18M for 13.13 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.33% EPS growth.