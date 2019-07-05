Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Trimmed By $654,400 Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake; Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 12.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 40,900 shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)’s stock declined 0.77%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 280,317 shares with $4.68 million value, down from 321,217 last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $11.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 3.85 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business

Among 6 analysts covering Renishaw PLC (LON:RSW), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renishaw PLC had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) earned “Reduce” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) earned “Sell” rating by Investec on Tuesday, May 28. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, January 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 7 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The stock of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, January 25 by UBS. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 4100 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Monday, January 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Numis Securities given on Monday, May 20. See Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 5.93% or GBX 254 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4026. About 78,365 shares traded. Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, makes, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.93 billion GBP. The firm offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants and accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental computer-aided design and neurosurgical planning software, as well as dental structures manufacturing services.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) stake by 52,540 shares to 64,100 valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) stake by 1.62M shares and now owns 1.74M shares. Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) was raised too.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $145.98M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the Coming Year – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “EU Trade Tensions Keep a Lid on Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil Prices Are in a Bear Market (Again) – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.