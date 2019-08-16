Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) as Stock Rose; Qvt Financial LP Cut Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $659,016

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 833,752 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis buying AveXis for $8.7 billion to strengthen gene therapy capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Novartis Drug Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Children With Rare Form of Leukemia; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis’s $9 Billion Bet Is Worth the Risk; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel to Retire Over Cohen Payments; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS REMAINS A NOVARTIS EMPLOYEE FOLLOWING RESIGNATION IN FEBRUARY, BUT END OF EMPLOYMENT DUE SOON; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 294,088 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 447,740 shares to 776,340 shares, valued at $100.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK) by 35,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.74 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag invested in 0.04% or 7,777 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Foster And Motley accumulated 19,357 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated owns 3,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 51,700 are owned by Strs Ohio. Act Ii Mgmt LP stated it has 117,246 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 17,177 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 17,788 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated stated it has 655,111 shares. 317,456 are owned by Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc owns 48,844 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associates has invested 0.11% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

