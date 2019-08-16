Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Upped By $595,000 Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 118,669 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 4.33M shares with $177.51 million value, up from 4.22M last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $214.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 2.51 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) stake by 61.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 17,000 shares as Newmont Mng Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 44,476 shares with $1.59 million value, up from 27,476 last quarter. Newmont Mng Corp now has $31.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 3.60M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.14M were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 10,802 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 18,381 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 85.83 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 153,455 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp owns 750,667 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Aperio Gp Limited Company, California-based fund reported 465,920 shares. Fosun International Limited holds 0.23% or 100,690 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.09% or 934,933 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 2.19 million shares. 2,537 are held by Signaturefd Llc. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 44,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 59,926 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation has $4500 highest and $33 lowest target. $38.54’s average target is 0.21% above currents $38.46 stock price. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9.

