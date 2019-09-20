Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lifted Position in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX); Private Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by $378,400

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 3,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 1.16 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 340.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 55,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 72,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $609.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 349,298 shares traded or 75.19% up from the average. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14

More notable recent Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The 5 Best Stocks to Buy for August – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quanex Building Products declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quanex Building Products to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold NX shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 32.59 million shares or 1.48% more from 32.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 14,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 199,718 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Llc accumulated 1.13M shares or 1% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 445,141 shares. Moreover, Alberta Corporation has 0.01% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 96,095 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 24,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & stated it has 486,138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 11,258 shares. State Street invested 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 124,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 50,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr has invested 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Laurion Management LP has 11,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 85,100 shares to 559,579 shares, valued at $28.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 19,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,343 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 4,450 shares to 67,460 shares, valued at $10.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $593.57 million for 19.41 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Management Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,700 shares. Liberty Cap Management accumulated 0.25% or 6,350 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 15,510 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc has 3,165 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Inc reported 15,088 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 27,394 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 1,926 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 59,249 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. 7,583 were reported by Orrstown Service. The Connecticut-based Income Prtnrs Llc has invested 1.43% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Monetary Gp holds 2,552 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.27% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio.