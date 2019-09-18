Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Upped Cra Intl (CRAI) Holding; Phibro Animal Health – Class A Common (PAHC) Shorts Up By 10.79%

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Cra Intl Inc (CRAI) stake by 33.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 8,400 shares as Cra Intl Inc (CRAI)’s stock declined 16.79%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 33,848 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 25,448 last quarter. Cra Intl Inc now has $329.99M valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 19,229 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform

Phibro Animal Health Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:PAHC) had an increase of 10.79% in short interest. PAHC’s SI was 688,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.79% from 621,700 shares previously. With 191,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Phibro Animal Health Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s short sellers to cover PAHC’s short positions. The SI to Phibro Animal Health Corporation – Class A Common’s float is 3.41%. The stock decreased 4.48% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 86,802 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Phibro Events and Innovations Expand Dairy Industry Collaboration, Knowledge of DCAD Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CRAI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.30 million shares or 2.41% less from 6.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, Brazil-based fund reported 8,955 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,210 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 7,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.02% or 465,731 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 878,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 600 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has 17,432 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 124 shares. Victory Capital Inc has 43,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 9,091 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 11,733 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 12,104 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) stake by 62,119 shares to 218,198 valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 51,145 shares and now owns 104,400 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold Phibro Animal Health Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,858 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Company has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Fuller Thaler Asset invested in 0.07% or 186,582 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 311,405 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern invested in 0% or 391,148 shares. Globeflex Lp invested in 0.34% or 52,171 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,904 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $106,050 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $106,050 was bought by CORCORAN E THOMAS.

Among 4 analysts covering Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Phibro Animal Health has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -3.85% below currents $21.32 stock price. Phibro Animal Health had 7 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $2100 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $862.47 million. It operates through three divisions: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.