Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Its Progress Software (PRGS) Stake as Market Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Holder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Cut Position

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 1.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 16,348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 179,649 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches Al-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.67 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.22 million shares. Yhb Inc holds 96,454 shares. Manchester Limited Liability reported 7,751 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Company stated it has 38,272 shares. Davenport Co Lc stated it has 794,522 shares. Stearns Fincl Serv Group has 0.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marathon Asset Llp holds 331,985 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 15,293 shares. Pictet National Bank & Trust Tru Ltd reported 3.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Markel has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 145,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.16% stake. Jacobs Communications Ca holds 1.79% or 84,720 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Lc holds 1.47% or 42,083 shares in its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore, Missouri-based fund reported 1,770 shares. Parkside Bank And Tru has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.38M for 16.85 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

