Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Raised Its Avx New (AVX) Holding by $1.08 Million as Shares Declined; Overlook Holdings LTD Cut Its Bidu Us (BIDU) Stake by $4.86 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07M, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.98M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 67,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 319,900 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 252,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 344,053 shares traded or 31.55% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 629,104 shares to 706,697 shares, valued at $186.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 194,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,832 shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1.