Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Holding in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Navient (NAVI) Holding Maintained by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.25. About 590,482 shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 472,390 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 billion, up from 459,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 1.50 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Made by AFL-CIO Reserve Fund and the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 13D FILING BY CANYON CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – Navient Held $79.4 Billion of FFELP Loans at March 31; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S Ba3 SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports local family homeless shelter

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.43M for 14.81 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Management owns 15,425 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 42 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 26,635 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 49,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 31,573 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 6,175 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Amer International Gru Inc reported 75,070 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 9,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 25,794 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 163,500 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 111,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Decker Outdoors Is Likely Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 10 shares to 173 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 186,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Msg Networks Inc.