Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Trimmed Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Stake By $1.61 Million; Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Sentiment Is 1.14

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) stake by 8.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc analyzed 29,900 shares as Portland Gen Elec Co (POR)'s stock rose 5.26%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 323,600 shares with $17.53M value, down from 353,500 last quarter. Portland Gen Elec Co now has $4.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 138,858 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 32 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 28 decreased and sold stock positions in Marlin Business Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 9.97 million shares, up from 9.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Marlin Business Services Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 15,900 shares to 104,987 valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Great Southn Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GSBC) stake by 5,900 shares and now owns 27,400 shares. Atkore Intl Group Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.37 million for 26.24 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,667 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. M&R Mngmt has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 15 shares. 109 were reported by Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Co. Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 26,657 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Copper Rock Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 319,029 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.02% or 786 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 4,280 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Old Republic Intll invested in 0.26% or 182,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 7,939 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 7,944 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -10.10% below currents $55.62 stock price. Portland GE had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 10,165 shares traded. Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) has declined 23.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc holds 64.6% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. for 3.00 million shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 128,531 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broad Run Investment Management Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 1.04% in the stock. Kestrel Investment Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 88,025 shares.

Analysts await Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.51 per share. MRLN’s profit will be $7.47 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Marlin Business Services Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.61% EPS growth.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiary, Marlin Leasing Corporation, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $293.65 million. It finances approximately 100 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, security systems, computers and software, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. The company, through its other subsidiaries, also offers property insurance coverage on its equipment; and issues Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation -insured deposits and money market demand accounts.