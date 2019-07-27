Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Boosted Holding in Evertec (EVTC); Magna International (MGA) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Cut Stake by $445,440 as Market Valuation Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 279.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 122,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 43,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 209,237 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 395,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 404,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 518,138 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $515.77 million for 7.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,833 shares to 824,390 shares, valued at $53.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 9,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Blue Chip Stocks Set to Outperform Now That Interest Rates Are Lower – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 9,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,525 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.02% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 39,079 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 20,618 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors reported 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Schwerin Boyle Capital Management invested 1.24% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.2% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 93,693 shares. Jefferies holds 0.09% or 34,217 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 192,018 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 155,550 shares in its portfolio. 8,951 were reported by Art Advsr. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 1.43M shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust invested in 498 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs holds 0% or 71 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 883,231 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 7,200 shares to 520,442 shares, valued at $23.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 107,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 983,754 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).