Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake by $3.46 Million; Long Road Investment Counsel Has Raised Position in Sysco (SYY) by $330,000

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 747,005 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.09M, down from 816,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 441,144 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table)

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 1.58M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S had sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47 million on Monday, February 4.