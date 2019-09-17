Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $8.27 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Upped Its Principal Finl Group (PFG) Stake by $934,857

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 88,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 115,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, down from 204,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $103.41. About 759,976 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 124.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 16,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 29,608 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 13,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 233,553 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 105,251 are owned by Luminus Management. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh accumulated 54,441 shares or 0.06% of the stock. American Century holds 1.00M shares. Moreover, Lagoda Investment Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 197 shares. Principal Financial invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 59,866 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 95,856 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 237,605 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 61,478 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 0.18% or 13,811 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc owns 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,599 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 13,199 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. 41,783 are held by Dt Investment Prns Ltd Com. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 7,755 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 813,043 shares to 4.77M shares, valued at $55.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 916,378 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 13,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 109,674 shares stake. Jnba Finance Advisors reported 0% stake. Ls Ltd invested in 15,672 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 0.06% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Andra Ap reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc owns 211 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Twin Cap stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Old Republic Interest invested in 0.74% or 497,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 11,141 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 305,865 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl holds 1.71M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stifel Financial Inks Deal to Acquire B&F Capital Markets – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Picks for a Rewarding Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,373 shares to 13,338 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 16,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,376 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).