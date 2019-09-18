Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Upped Holding in Office Depot (ODP) by $959,000; Lendingclub (LC) Stake Held by Bank Of America Corp

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Lendingclub Corp (LC) by 165.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 287,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 461,358 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 174,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Lendingclub Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 119,926 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2018 Rev $680M-$705M; 25/04/2018 – FTC Charges LendingClub With Collecting Hidden Fees On Loans — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Charges Lending Club with Deceiving Consumers; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB: ALLEGATIONS IN FTC COMPLAINT FACTUALLY UNWARRANTED; 25/04/2018 – FTC CHARGES LENDINGCLUB WITH DECEIVING CONSUMERS; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Intends to Oppose the Claims and Work Towards an Early Resolution of the Matter in Federal Court; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC CHARGES LENDING CLUB WITH DECEIVING CONSUMERS; 09/05/2018 – Quarz Cap Management Sends Open Letter to LendingClub Outlining Proposals; 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed against LendingClub Corporation

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 479,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 3.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.485. About 2.02 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot: Underlying Math Favors Patient Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Q1 Earnings Top, Fall Y/Y, View Revised – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot, Inc. Common Stock (ODP) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Banks on ONETractor Strategy, Stock Up 28% – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 64,759 shares to 85,156 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,940 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 108,000 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 3,225 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 80.81M shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0% or 17,559 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Co holds 245,693 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Conning Inc owns 15,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc World holds 106,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers accumulated 0% or 1,232 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 131,531 shares. 1.29M were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 10.91M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 188,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Intll Grp Inc holds 534,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold LC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 217.21 million shares or 37.21% less from 345.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 559,800 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). International Group Inc Incorporated has 474,486 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Co has invested 0.08% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com owns 6.67 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 48,570 shares. Norwest Venture Prns X LP stated it has 12.82 million shares or 83.1% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc stated it has 209,145 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas invested in 1.65% or 25.69 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) or 2.18 million shares. Invesco Ltd owns 377,147 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 48,891 shares.

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stripe Launches Stripe Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LendingClub Corp (LC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LendingClub Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective Date – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 64,593 shares to 107,335 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 17,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,406 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM).