Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $51.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Krensavage Asset Management Upped Its United Therapeutics (UTHR) Stake by $1.48 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 12,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 505,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31M, up from 492,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 303,632 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 274,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.97 million, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 7,257 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 180 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 3,100 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co owns 9,291 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 56,915 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 12,355 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 405 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 38,403 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 54,100 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 15,600 shares. 10,380 are held by Systematic Mngmt L P.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 113,900 shares to 130,700 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 374,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,800 shares, and has risen its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Inv Co holds 4.12% or 348,778 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1.45 million shares or 1.9% of the stock. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). James holds 134,997 shares. Martin Currie stated it has 93,085 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 145,525 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability holds 9,800 shares. Community Financial Serv Gru Llc stated it has 36,456 shares. Reliant Investment Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,615 shares. 41,139 are owned by Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Phocas Fin Corp holds 0.1% or 5,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,621 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.99% or 66,175 shares. The California-based Lourd Ltd Co has invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).