Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lifted Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Share Value Declined; Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Take (TTWO) Position as Stock Value Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,299 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 139,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 407,821 shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 42,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 144,683 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, down from 186,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12,400 shares to 39,505 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,700 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc accumulated 82 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp reported 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Anderson Hoagland And Com accumulated 0.55% or 9,840 shares. 6,697 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 6,095 were accumulated by Boston. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). National Pension accumulated 149,944 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 94,800 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,762 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 217 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 117,420 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 183,288 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.14% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).